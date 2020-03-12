The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that all winter tournaments have been postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19.
This includes the girls’ state basketball tournament, the state wrestling tournament and all boys’ regional basketball tournaments, according to OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.
The first girls Division III state semifinal between Dayton Carroll and Beloit West Branch was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Thursday at St. John Arena. The teams were warming up on the court before it was determined to postpone games.
This will also include all remaining boys’ games at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. Division II regional semifinals were scheduled for Thursday night, with regional finals to be played on Friday and Saturday.
“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” Snodgrass said, in a press release. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”
The state wrestling tournament was set to start on Friday and run through Sunday at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Athens’ Trey Finnearty, Alexander’s Wed Redford and Griffin Chmiel and Trimble’s Ian Joyce and Tabor Lackey were set to compete on the state wrestling mats.
The events were postponed, as opposed to being outright canceled, but no timetable for a possible rescheduling date was announced.
Snodgrass announced on Tuesday that tournaments would go forward, but with limited attendance following instructions from Gov. Mike DeWine to limit large gatherings.
However, in the 48 hours since, circumstances have forced the postponement of nearly every athletic event. The National Basketball Association suspended its season on Wednesday evening after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. College basketball tournaments, including the Mid-American Conference, were canceled on Thursday, as were the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments.
The NHL and MLS have also suspended their seasons, and MLB is pushing back Opening Day at least two weeks. It only made sense that Snodgrass and the OHSAA would make the difficult decision as well, despite winter seasons reaching their climaxes.
All area Tri-Valley Conference high school basketball teams had completed their seasons. The Trimble boys’ basketball team was the last team standing, losing in a Division IV regional semifinal to Grandview Heights at the Convo on Tuesday.
That contest was played in front of a normal crowd, without any restrictions. It would turn out to be the final night that could be the case. Games were played on Wednesday with limited crowds.
Now, less than 48 hours after Trimble’s season concluded, the rest of the high school winter sports seasons might have come to an end as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.