Not only have Ohio University’s seniors had their last semester interrupted, but now their commencement will not be held in early May.
In a letter sent March 18, OU President M. Duane Nellis said that while the university is continuing to monitor the progress of COVID-19 across the world, the decision was made to postpone the spring commencement ceremonies. The ceremonies had originally been scheduled for May 1-2.
“The decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire University community and in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of this disease,” Nellis wrote. “This decision is supported by and reflects the input of Student Senate President Lydia Ramlo, Student Trustees Austin McClain and Justin Kelley, as well as thousands of students who provided their perspectives as I moved toward this announcement.”
He noted that commencement is a “significant” event for any college graduate, and said he is looking forward to when the university can hold commencement celebrations.
“I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving Commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at OU but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time,” Nellis wrote. “In addition, we are actively exploring ways to continue to connect with you and celebrate you as we wrap up this semester, and we will share more details soon.”
