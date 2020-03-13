Ohio University announced Friday that they will be extending the suspension of in-person classes until the end of spring semester – all classes will continue through online instruction. The announcement comes just three days after the initial suspension that was supposed to last until March 30.
The university’s announcement was made the same day that the number of coronavirus cases in Ohio officially rose to 13. OU, along with Ohio State University, Miami University and others will finish the semester online.
“Classes will resume online following our extended spring break on Monday, March 23,” OU’s press release said. “Our collective goal is to continue to provide the highest quality educational experience possible under extraordinary circumstances.”
According to the release, students will soon be receiving information on scheduling time to move out of the residence halls. Many students however rely on the residence halls.
“We understand it may not be possible for some students to leave residence halls for the remainder of the semester,” the release said. “Any student who needs to live in a residence hall (including student staff) must be pre-approved by Housing and Residence Life.” Students can apply at www.ohio.edu/myhousing.
OU is currently working on a prorated reimbursement plan for students who resided on campus or had a dining plan. The university states that “more communications will be forthcoming.”
