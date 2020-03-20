Ohio University announced Wednesday that it is committing to providing remote work opportunities to all student employees who were employed for the Spring 2020 semester.
“As we continue to navigate the evolving global pandemic, Ohio University is committed to supporting our students and easing the stress of the transition to what is our current reality,” the university press release said.
The university press release noted that several thousand students are employed by OU. In addition to providing work for remote students, graduate student stipends will continue without interruption through the end of the semester.
OU said in the release that each department with student employees contact the students to discuss work options as well as the method to track hours. These work options will include but are not limited to skill building related to the student’s current campus role as well as student professional and personal development opportunities.
“In some cases, students may be offered opportunities to join online work teams that will be developed shortly to support moving all of our operations online at Ohio University,” the release said.
This decision follows an order for remote and online instruction for the remainder of the semester as well as the closure of many campus facilities. Beginning March 16, most full-time faculty and staff began transitioning to remote work environments and all meetings were moved to virtual technology in order to reduce the density of personnel on campus, reducing personal contact and minimizing risk of transmission of COVID-19 infection.
