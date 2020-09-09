As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Athens County, Ohio University has suspended child-care activities at its Child Development Center, owing to a caregiver testing positive for the disease.
"On Monday, September 7, 2020, Ohio University learned of a positive COVID-19 case with a caregiver in one of the pre-school classrooms at the Child Development Center. Parents and families were immediately notified of the situation, and both pre-school classrooms were closed immediately," the university announced in a statement on Tuesday.
All child-care activities at OU have been suspended for a two-week period. This aligns with recommendations by the Athens City-County Health Department. The Child Development Center plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 21, pending no additional reports of positive COVID-19 cases.
“We appreciate the support and understanding of parents as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” Child Development Center Director Lisa Frasure said. “We are following the advice that local health officials have provided us with to ensure we can safely reopen.”
OU encourages children, parents, family, staff and students to continue to follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19, including contacting their primary care physician if symptoms develop.
“[W]e apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and appreciate our families’ patience and understanding as we navigate this unusual time," Frasure said.
Currently, there are 43 known active cases and 392 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. In total there have been 447 confirmed and probable cases and two deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
As updated by the Ohio Department of Health, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, there are 132,965 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 4,324 deaths.
Last Thursday, Athens County was promoted to Level 2, or "orange", on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, the statewide system that monitors the spread of COVID-19 in each county.
The system consists of four levels, with Level 4 being the most extreme. The levels are determined by seven data indicators that identify the risk level for each county and a corresponding color code to represent that risk level.
The level two classification is based on several indicators, of which the county has met two: new cases increase and non-congregate cases. The state urges a high degree of caution for Level 2 counties.
In Athens County there have been 42 cases aged 0-19, 295 aged 20-29, 36 aged 30-39, 18 aged 40-49, 24 aged 50-59, 20 aged 60-69, seven aged 70-79, and five cases aged 80+. There have been 23 hospitalizations.
In Athens County, 244 of the cases are female and 203 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 235
- Morgan – 44
- Perry – 257
- Hocking – 148
- Vinton – 41
- Meigs – 156
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.