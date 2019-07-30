Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, July 31 newspaper on Page A3.
COLUMBUS — County boards of elections have mailed last-chance notices to more than 235,000 Ohioans who could be purged from state voter rolls.
Ohioans can respond to those notices or go to voteohio.gov to update their voter information.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed the county boards in June to submit a list of inactive voters to his office and send notices to those voters that their registration could be canceled Sept. 6.
The Columbus Dispatch recently reported that LaRose, a Republican, said he will provide the list of affected voters to community groups and individuals who want to reach those voters and encourage them to re-register.
Ohio law requires elections officials to remove voters from the rolls if they haven’t voted during a six-year span nor responded to the mailed last-chance notice.
A total of 2,583 Athens County citizens had their registrations canceled in January 2019 as part of the state’s voter records maintenance program, The Messenger then reported. Those people were selected because of voter inactivity or because they hadn’t updated their registration addresses for years.
Residents can check their voting registration status online at https://www.sos.state.oh.us. The Athens County Board of Elections is located at 15 S. Court St., Athens, and can be reached at 740-592-3201 or by visiting https://athens.ohioboe.com.
The 2019 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.