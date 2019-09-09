Police continue to investigate the death of an Ohio University student found dead in an Athens residence hall.
The death reportedly occurred Saturday at Wilson Hall. The deceased was identified Monday as first-year student Jordyn Airy from Dublin, Ohio.
"(The Ohio University Police Department) continues to investigate her death and have said they do not have any reason to suspect foul play," OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood told The Messenger. "They have also reported that they do not believe this incident represents an ongoing threat to campus."
Airy, a freshman, had been enrolled in OU's University College, meant for new students who have not yet declared a major.
Leatherwood said that the Dean of Students' Office is in contact with Airy's family and that the university is providing support to fellow students and staff.
“My heart goes out to Jordyn’s family and friends," Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones said in a provided statement. "Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, and it can be even more trying while away from home, family and support networks. We will continue to provide care to those impacted within the Bobcat community as we navigate these difficult circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.