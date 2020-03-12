The Athens County Board of Elections has notified voters that one polling location will be moved for the March 17 Primary Election.
Voters in Athens Ward 1, precincts 1 and 3 will no longer be voting at the Appalachian Behavioral Health Care Facility on West Union, but instead will vote at the new Athens County Department of Job and Family Services building at 510 W. Union Street. This is where the Athens County Veterans Service office and OhioMeansJobs Athens County office are located.
The ward 1, precincts 1 and 3 location is the only polling location in Athens County affected by the COVID-19 precautions implemented by local, state and federal government.
Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose instructed the 88 county boards of elections to move any polling locations in nursing homes or residential elder care sights. However, none such sites were to be utilized as polling locations in Athens County for the March 17 election.
Concerns of the Coronavirus have officials worried about voter turnout for the Primary Election. Those who are worried about crowds or public contact have a few options for voting, beyond voting at their polling location next week.
Anyone registered to vote in Athens County can request an absentee ballot, but the application must be received by the Athens County Board of Elections office by Saturday, March 14. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off in a lock box behind the Courthouse Annex, 15 S. Court Street. Applications for an absentee ballot can be printed on the Athens County elections board website, boe.ohio.gov/athens/index.html.
Early in-person voting is available at each of the 88 county boards of elections offices with the following schedule:
- Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15: 1-5 p.m.
- Monday, March 16: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Provisional ballots are also an option. Provisional ballots are for citizens attempting to vote away from home. More information is available on the Secretary of State's website, ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/provisional-voting/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.