Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio, there have been concerns about both people in the state prison system and nursing homes. On Monday, April 12, Governor Mike DeWine announced two new orders that directly addresses these concerns.
The first order places members of the Ohio National Guard at the Pickaway Correctional Institution Health Center. Up to 30 National Guard members will be placed at the facility to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
“The national guard is coming in with help,” DeWine said. DeWine announced that an inmate at the Pickaway facility died of long-term health issues over the weekend. The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the weekend, the state of Ohio began complete testing at Marion Correctional Institution, Franklin Medical Center in Columbus and Pickaway Correctional Institution. Over 160 people within the prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Since this start we wanted to do everything we could to keep this out of our prisons, to keep this out of our nursing homes,” DeWine said.
The second order announced by DeWine on Monday dealt with nursing homes and reporting on confirmed cases of COVID-19. Longterm care facilities will now be required to notify residents and family members if anyone in the facility becomes ill with COVID-19.
“People have a right to know what is going on in nursing homes,” DeWine said.
Previously DeWine had encouraged nursing homes to report confirmed cases. In March an order was enacted to ban visitation to nursing homes in the state other than end-of-life exceptions.
“It’s not the fault of nursing homes. Most nursing homes are doing an outstanding job,” said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, there are 6,975 total COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths in Ohio. Athens County remains at three confirmed cases and one death.
