Millions of Americans would lose food assistance benefits if a proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration is enacted.
The proposal, made this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would affect eligibility requirements to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (previously known as “food stamps”).
USDA is seeking to close a “loophole” in who can qualify for the SNAP program. By doing so, the department has estimated 1.7 million households (3.1 million people) would have their SNAP benefits taken away.
The Associated Press first reported on the proposal in a story that published in Wednesday’s Athens Messenger. Here are further details about the proposal as well as local impact and reaction.
The proposal
In essence, USDA wants to change the way some households qualify for SNAP benefits.
A total of 43 states choose to link SNAP eligibility to another public assistance program, and Ohio is one of them. In the Buckeye State, those who receive any benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program automatically qualify for SNAP.
TANF offers financial assistance for up to three years to those who meet a “gross monthly income test.” Recipients must participate in “work activities” (such as job training or community service) and must sign a “self-sufficiency contract.”
However, there are more nominal pieces of help offered by TANF, the federal government has pointed out. This includes TANF providing informational brochures about social services or access to a help hotline phone number.
USDA’s proposal suggests there are households with higher incomes which utilize these nominal services to gain automatic eligibility into the SNAP program.
The proposed change would limit automatic eligibility to those who receive at least $50 a month in benefits from TANF for a minimum of six months.
“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in the proposal statement.
Purdue said USDA wants to change the rules to prevent “abuse of a critical safety net system, so those who need food assistance the most are the only ones who receive it.”
USDA pointed to a singular example of an unnamed millionaire in Minnesota who applied for SNAP benefits to “highlight the waste of taxpayer money.” The proposal did not otherwise provide any statistics or examples regarding public assistance fraud.
Local impact unclear
More than 10,000 residents of Athens County — about one-in-six — receive monthly SNAP benefits, The Messenger has previously reported. SNAP provides about 75 percent of a household’s food needs, with the average monthly payment in Athens County being about $300.
SNAP is distributed on a local level by Athens County Job and Family Services.
As noted, the federal government has estimated this rule change would impact millions of people, but the figures are unclear in Athens County and the state of Ohio.
Responding to the USDA proposal, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services provided The Messenger this statement:
“The proposed federal SNAP eligibility rule change has been posted for a 60-day comment period. We are awaiting further details and guidance from the USDA to determine what impact the proposed rule change would have on Ohio SNAP recipients.”
Former director critical of plan
Jack Frech, a former director of the Athens County Job and Family Services, is highly critical of the proposal to curb public benefits.
In an interview, Frech outlined a number of issues with the proposal. The primary reason TANF and SNAP are linked in Ohio is for administrative expediency, he said, adding that it saves taxpayer money for departments to process one eligibility form for a household rather than multiple for each program.
The former director said he witnessed an “incredibly small” rate of fraud and abuse involving public assistance programs and virtually no instances of residents taking advantage of the TANF-SNAP linkage.
He described this as another effort by those in government to reduce benefits and assistance to those who need it. While many affected households will successfully re-apply to SNAP, Frech predicted, some will not — despite still being in need of help.
“They know the more hoops we have to make people jump through, the more likely people are to fall through the cracks,” Frech said.
With food insecurity already a major problem in Southeast Ohio, Frech said this decision to cut off more people to services will only make the issue worse.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that an early, unpublished draft of the USDA proposal acknowledges the change “may also negatively impact food security...”.
Democrats in Congress have condemned the proposal, The Associated Press reported, as have other budget and food policy officials.
Robert Greenstein, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told AP the proposal would “weaken SNAP’s role in supporting work while making it harder for families that struggle to get by on low wages to meet their basic needs.”
The proposed rule change is now open to public comment for the next 60 days. Citizens can provide input online at www.regulations.gov by searching for “SNAP” and clicking on “Revision of Categorical Eligibility in the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.