GLOUSTER — Phil Faires has coached the Trimble Tomcats in all kinds of venues, in all kinds of weather, across nearly every part of the state of Ohio.
Even with that wealth of experience, he’s in for something completely new on Friday night.
Trimble (7-0, 5-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) won’t be gearing up for an opponent this weekend. Instead, the Tomcats — and their classmates from every fall sport at Trimble High School — will be inside Glouster Memorial Stadium for a different kind of event on Friday.
It’s called ‘Reading with the Cats under the lights’ and it offers a chance for the Trimble/Glouster community to come together in a different way. Trimble athletes will be reading to elementary age kids, in the football stadium, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Trimble High School band will perform from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and all students who attend will be able to take home a free book. Free food and beverages will be available to all who show up.
The event was the brain-child of district superintendent John Hurd, and one that Faires is on board with.
“When the superintendent has an idea…you go with it,” Faires said with a laugh. “No, really I think it’s great.
“I think our guys on are board with this. A lot of these kids around here kind of idolize the players, like the players now did when they were that age,” he continued. “It’s just a nice event for the community to come together.”
Trimble, of course, had a game scheduled but it was shelved when the opponent — in-county and fellow TVC Hocking rival Federal Hocking (1-6) — cancelled the last month of their season due to a player count.
Trimble got some inquiries about adding a game on short notice, but Faires ultimately decided his team was best served by simply taking the open Friday night and doing something to give back to the community that has supported the program fervently through the years.
“A couple teams did call us,” Faires said. “But we have some guys that could use a little time off, and there’s no reason to really push it.”
Faires said it’s probable some members of the coaching staff will be on the road Friday night scouting future regular-season opponents Southern (5-2) and Wahama (2-5). As for Faires, he expects to be at Glouster Memorial Stadium with the team.
And will he be reading to a group of kids?
“Yeah, I think it’ll be ‘Tomcats in a Hat,’” the coach quipped. “It’ll have lots of pictures.”
Lancers and playoffs and polls
Trimble checked in at No. 3 in the weekly Associated Press top 10 poll this week. The Tomcats were third in the Division VI portion of a ballot with one first-place vote, behind top-ranked Coldwater (22 first place votes) and Liberty Center (1).
Three teams from Trimble’s region, D-VI-Region 21, were in the state’s top 6. Trimble is at No. 3, New Middleton Springfield was fourth, and Fort Frye was voted in sixth.
In the regional computer point standings, Fort Frye (7-0) was leading the region. Springfield (7-0) was second, and Trimble was third.
Barring an 0-2 finish, the Tomcats — right now — appear to be a lock for a home playoff game in the D-VI brackets. Faires hasn’t delved too deeply into that yet, however.
“I’ve got so many people looking at those and trying to figure them out and telling what it all means that I don’t even look any more,” the coach said.
“But the thing is they never get it 100 percent right,” he laughed. “I’m good with whatever as long as we finish in the top four and get a home game.”
Technically, Trimble is 7-0 but the record will jump to 8-0 as soon as Friday night arrives. The Tomcats will get credit for a 1-0 forfeit win over Federal Hocking, and will see their league record move to 6-0 as well.
Although it is not technically a shut out, it does move Trimble one game closer to a feat that has never been accomplished in the TVC Hocking. No team in league history has posted an undefeated league record without allowing a single point to a league opponent.
Trimble has six shutouts in its first seven games this season, and that includes shut out wins against every TVC team played so far (Belpre, Eastern, South Gallia, Waterford and Miller).
“With only two league games remaining, it’s not something me or the coaches are worried about, but I know it’s something our players are shooting for,” Faires said.
With the forfeit win, Trimble will pick up its 13th straight win over Federal Hocking. The Tomcats, with the forfeit, will have won 19 straight games against TVC Hocking opponents.
The Lancers haven’t won a league since 2014, and will drop their 39th straight Hocking game with Friday’s forfeit against Trimble.
Stat pack
— Senior RB Conner Wright won’t get a chance to add to his monster rushing total of the past two years, but has been a model of consistency nonetheless. Wright has rushed for more than 100 yards in 19 of the last 22 games overall for Trimble, and is sitting on 1,126 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
— Senior QB Cameron Kittle has thrown more passes in the last two games than he did in the first five games combined for the Tomcats (24 vs. 21). For the season, Kittle has completed 30 of 45 passes for 666 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception. He’s also notched three 100-yard rushing games, and has 494 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.
— Trimble defense has allowed just six points all season or less than a point per game. Put another way, the Trimble defense has outscored the opposition this season 18-6.
