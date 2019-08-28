The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 have inspired many memorials of the lives lost on that day and in the wars that followed.
One such memorial, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be on display at Ohio University’s campus on Sept. 19-22.
The exhibit debuted two years ago in Nebraska as a project created by Evonne and Bill Williams. The memorial’s website states the Williamses were inspired by a 2010 news story detailing Lonnie Ford, whose son Sgt. Joshua Ford had been killed in Iraq. Lonnie Ford wanted his son’s legacy to be remembered, and the Williamses sought to remember Sgt. Ford and other service members through this memorial.
The memorial tours the United States, with free viewings for the public. It features military and personal photographs on dozens of full-color banners.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said the memorial will be displayed near West Green next to the Aquatics Center and Walter Hall. She said the university has made an effort in recent years to bring memorials and veteran-supportive events to campus. In 2017, OU hosted the “Wall That Heals” a similar traveling memorial paying tribute to the Vietnam War.
“It’s important to use that every year we do something special to honor the men and women of the military and their families,” Leatherwood said. “Every year we are recognized for being a military friendly campus, so this is important.”
In previous years, the University has held the 9/11 Stair Challenge Memorial and other events in remembrance of the events of 9/11. Plans for this year have not yet been announced.
“We are honored that Ohio University has been selected to host the national Remembering Our Fallen exhibit in September,” said OU President M. Duane Nellis in a news release. “We are grateful for the sacrifices our service members make each day, and especially for the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave men and women and their loved ones.”
