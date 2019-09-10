Wednesday will mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and several events are planned in Athens County to remember the lives lost that day.
Two of those events are the 9/11 Interfaith Peace Walk and the ROTC Bobcat Battalion Annual Stair Challenge, both to be held in Athens.
The Interfaith Peace Walk is entering its ninth year, and is a cross-denominational spiritual walk hosted by United Campus Ministry. This year Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis will offer the opening remarks.
The goal of the walk is to bring communities of various faiths and origins together for a chance to be welcoming, diverse and inclusive of all communities in an attempt to combat the negative impact of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The walk begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. in front of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on University Terrace. The route for the walk is set to go through College Green, up Court Street, and right at State Street to pause for a reading at Hillel. The walk will continue down Mill Street before turning onto Stewart Street, where the walk will end at the Islamic Center of Athens. Afterward, the Athens Justice Choir will lead the crowd in several songs during a candlelight vigil.
As in past years, co-sponsoring faith organizations will provide some candles to share at the end of the walk, but participants are also encouraged to bring their own.
Also on Wednesday at 7 p.m., others will take to the stairs of Peden Stadium for the Bobcat Battalion’s 5th Annual Stair Challenge. The public is invited to run alongside the OU Army ROTC as members make their way up (and down) 2,071 steps to represent the stairs first responders took while saving lives from the World Trade Center towers.
Another tribute on Wednesday is being planned by the Carthage Twp. Volunteer Fire Department — a firetruck will be decorated and put on display near the fire garage, located off of Route 50 east of Athens.
Next week, a traveling memorial will visit Athens to honor service members who have died while fighting the War on Terror.
The memorial, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be on display at Ohio University’s campus on Sept. 19-22. The exhibit debuted two years ago in Nebraska. The memorial tours the United States, with free viewings for the public. It features military and personal photographs on dozens of full-color banners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.