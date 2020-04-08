State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) was recently appointed to OHIO 2020, a bipartisan task force that will focus on reviving Ohio’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciate the opportunity to represent Southeast Ohio on this economic recovery task force,” said Edwards. “Now is the time to begin working to alleviate the hardships being faced by Ohio’s families and businesses and lay the groundwork for economic renewal.”
Edwards represents the 94th district, which consists of Athens, Meigs and part of Vinton and Washington counties.
OHIO 2020 consists of 24 members of the Ohio House of Representatives. The panel is geographically diverse, with members representing urban, suburban and rural communities throughout Ohio.
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said that as the critical work of doctors, nurses, first responders and public health leaders continues in an effort to keep Ohioans safe and healthy, it’s equally important to focus on planning Ohio’s economic recovery.
OHIO 2020 began meeting remotely on April 6. Each meeting, there will be guest speakers from business, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, services and recreational sectors.
