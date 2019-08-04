Families and school districts alike are gearing up for the 2019-2020 school year that is just around the corner. Here are some basic details coming up for each of the five districts in Athens County:
Alexander Local Schools:
- Elementary School Open House — Monday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. This event will feature a pizza/potluck dinner.
- Back-to-School Fair — Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. This event is for middle and high school students; times vary throughout the morning and afternoon depending on students’ grades. See the district website for an official flier of times and for other details.
- First Day of School
- — Thursday, Aug. 22
- Extra Thing to Know — Changes have been made to the school bus times. See the district website or contact the office for more details.
Athens City Schools:
- Orientations — There are various student orientations planned around the district. See the website for more details.
- Athens Middle School Open House — Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., with a parent meeting to follow.
- First Day of School
- — Thursday, Aug. 22
Federal Hocking Local Schools:
- Open House — Monday, Aug 19 from 5-7 p.m. This districtwide event is for all schools.
- First Day of School
- — Wednesday, Aug. 21
Nelsonville-York City Schools:
- Open House — Monday, Aug. 19. This is a districtwide event.
- First Day of School
- — Wednesday, Aug. 21
Trimble Local Schools:
- Elementary/Middle School Open House — Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Mandatory informational meetings in the gym will be held at 5 p.m. for middle school families and 6 p.m. for elementary school families. There will also be a book giveaway.
- First Day of School
- — Wednesday, Aug. 14
