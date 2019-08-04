School logos

Families and school districts alike are gearing up for the 2019-2020 school year that is just around the corner. Here are some basic details coming up for each of the five districts in Athens County:

Alexander Local Schools:

  • Elementary School Open House — Monday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. This event will feature a pizza/potluck dinner.
  • Back-to-School Fair — Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. This event is for middle and high school students; times vary throughout the morning and afternoon depending on students’ grades. See the district website for an official flier of times and for other details.
  • First Day of School
  • — Thursday, Aug. 22
  • Extra Thing to Know — Changes have been made to the school bus times. See the district website or contact the office for more details.

Athens City Schools:

  • Orientations — There are various student orientations planned around the district. See the website for more details.
  • Athens Middle School Open House — Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., with a parent meeting to follow.
  • First Day of School
  • — Thursday, Aug. 22

Federal Hocking Local Schools:

  • Open House — Monday, Aug 19 from 5-7 p.m. This districtwide event is for all schools.
  • First Day of School
  • — Wednesday, Aug. 21

Nelsonville-York City Schools:

  • Open House — Monday, Aug. 19. This is a districtwide event.
  • First Day of School
  • — Wednesday, Aug. 21

Trimble Local Schools:

  • Elementary/Middle School Open House — Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Mandatory informational meetings in the gym will be held at 5 p.m. for middle school families and 6 p.m. for elementary school families. There will also be a book giveaway.
  • First Day of School
  • — Wednesday, Aug. 14



