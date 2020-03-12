Efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus have led many local schools and organizations to cancel or reschedule events. Yesterday Ohio University canceled all in-person classes until March 30, and Athens City Schools canceled all school until March 30.
Since then, more cancelations have been announced. The following are all announced cancelations as of print time on March 11.
Superhero and Princess Ball
Scheduled for March 21 at the Athens Community Center. The annual tradition hosted by the Athens County Children Services was canceled on March 11 as a precaution.
Kidfest
Scheduled for April 4. The 33rd annual Kidfest, hosted by the Athens County Children Services, was canceled on Wednesday in a release from the ACCS.
Developmental Disability Awareness Fest
Scheduled for March 18 at the Athens Community Center. The festival was canceled by the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities in light of Beacon School closing until March 30. The announcement states that they will reevaluate at a later date whether they will reschedule.
Pickle Fest
Scheduled for March 20 at Bagel Street Deli. The briny Court Street tradition was officially postponed on March 11 in a Facebook post by Bagel Street Deli. A rescheduled date has not been announced.
Our Town: Gallipolis Premiere
Scheduled for March 22 at Gallia Academy High School. WOUB Public Media will be rescheduling the premiere screening of the documentary film that looks at the history of the Gallia County community.
Community Center’s Unified Basketball League
The basketball league hosted by the ACBDD has been postponed until at least April 2. The league is meant to bring people with and without disabilities together to play basketball.
Hocking College
The college announced on Wednesday that they will be extending Spring Break for all students and faculty through March 20. They ask students not to return to campus, and will be providing accommodations for students that need to be on campus.
TedxOhioUniversity
Scheduled for March 23 at OU’s Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium. The university announced on Wednesday that the inaugural event has been postponed due to the global outbreak. A future date has not yet been announced.
Athens Senior Club Meeting
Scheduled for March 18. The Athens Senior Club meeting is canceled for coronavirus. The club will determine if they will meet next month.
Alexander Local Schools
Alexander Local School District announced on Wednesday that it will be closed until March 30. Students will make up three days at the end of the school calendar. The last day of school will now be June 2. All sporting and extra-curricular activities are canceled. All school facilities will be closed to the public except for during the school board meeting and election day.
Athens Community Center Preschool
The preschool held at the Athens Community Center will be closed. The reopen date was not available at the time of printing.
Athens Film Fest
Scheduled for April 6-12. The annual film festival announced Wednesday that it will be postponed until Oct. 12-18, 2020.
Ohio University
OU announced on Tuesday that all classes would switch to a virtual format through at least March 30. All in-person classes and activities have been canceled.
Athens City Schools
Athens City Schools announced on Tuesday that all classes are canceled until March 30.
If your event or organization has cancellations, contact us at info@athensmessenger.com.
