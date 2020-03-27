CIRCLEVILLE — One day after reporting its first case of COVID-19, a second case has been confirmed for Pickaway County.
In a press release from Pickaway County Public Health, the individual, who is not named, is currently being isolated and the PCPH is working to identify close contacts to that person and will reach out to those who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
“PCPH, OhioHealth Berger, and our community partners are monitoring this situation and are working closely with the Ohio Department of health to prepare for and respond to this actively evolving situation,” the release said. “Pickaway County Public Health’s primary concern is the health and well-being of our community and will continue to provide appropriate information as it becomes available.”
To prevent the spread of this disease and to protect yourself and others, Pickaway County Public Health recommends following the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines and practice the following:
• Stay at home, except for necessary purposes;
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and face;
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing;
• If you are still working and are ill, stay home;
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces;
• Maintain social distancing;
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 740-889-0562 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can call the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
* * *
Steven Collins is a reporter for The Circleville Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.