A second death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Athens County, as announced by a press release by the Athens City-County Health Department.
"On Monday, August 10th, 2020, a second COVID-related death was confirmed in Athens County. While cases in Athens County have declined over the last month, the recent death is a strong reminder of the potential dangers of the disease. People with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19," the press release said.
The reported death is the second in the county, with the first dating back to March. According to the Ohio Department of Health's website, both deaths fall in the 60-69 age range.
The Health Department also address Friday's pop-up COVID-19 testing event held at Athens High School. As previously reported there were 515 people tested during the event, with more than half of participants being people under the age of 29. The Health Department reports that currently two people tested positive during the event.
A second testing event is planned for Friday, Aug. 14 at Athens High School in The Plains from 1-6 p.m. The test is free and available to anyone. Registration materials are now available on the Athens City-County Health Department website, athenspublichealth.org, or can be filled out at the event.
"We encourage everyone to continue to wear a facial covering in public and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The diligent effort to prioritize safe public health practices in Athens County is making a difference. We need everyone’s help to prevent further losses in our community," the Health Department stated.
There are now 360 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Of those, 257 have been confirmed with a test and three are considered probable.
There are 63 known active cases and 295 recovered cases in Athens County.
At a state level, there are 102,826 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,708 deaths.
In Athens County there have been 29 cases aged 0-19, 241 aged 20-29, 29 aged 30-39, 15 aged 40-49, 17 aged 50-59, 19 aged 60-69, six aged 70-79, and four cases aged 80+.
In Athens County, 183 of the cases are female and 177 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 209
- Morgan – 30
- Perry – 140
- Hocking – 118
- Vinton – 32
- Meigs – 54
