The first public forum ahead of the 2019 General Election is planned for tonight and will feature the two candidates running to be mayor of Athens.
Nine more candidate forums are scheduled in October, ranging from school board campaigns to village offices and even a number of contested township trustee races.
Here is a guide to what the League of Women Voters of Athens County has planned for the next month. Also listed are candidates that have officially filed and have been invited to their respective public forums. The Messenger makes no independent guarantees as to the candidates’ attendance and participation.
- Athens City Mayor
- , Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Athens Public Library — Incumbent Steve Patterson and challenger Damon Krane
- Federal Hocking School Board and Rome Twp. Trustees
- , Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m., Federal Hocking High School Library — School Board incumbents William Elasky and Daniel Torrence, and challenger Stephanie Wilson; trustee candidates Gary Tino McVey and John Young, Jr.
- Athens City Council
- , Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m., Athens Community Center — Incumbent At-Large Members Sarah Grace, Peter Kotses and Patrick McGee, and At-Large challengers Beth Clodfelter, Ellie Hamrick and Chris Monday
- Albany Mayor, Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer and Albany Police Levy
- , Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., Albany Community Center — Incumbent Albany Mayor Tim Kirkendall and challengers Jon Bowser and Larry Payne; Fiscal Officer candidates Roger Bail and Carolee King
- Nelsonville City Auditor and Council
- , Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m., Rocky Boots Community Room — Incumbent Auditor Garry Dickerson and challenger Taylor Sappington; Incumbent Council Members Dottie Fromal and Gregory Smith, and challengers Andrea Reany and Cory Taylor
- Alexander School Board
- , Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Alexander High School — Incumbent Member John Hutchison and challengers Ralph Harvey Sr., Katheleen Dougan, Lucy Delaval Juedes and Blake Regan
- Ames Twp. Trustees
- , Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Amesville Elementary — Incumbent Trustee Lyle Fuller and challengers Kevin Brown, Mark Jordan and Gary Richards
- Glouster Mayor
- , Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Trimble High School — Candidates Thomas Hooper, Samantha Sikorski and Nathaniel Simons
- Troy Twp. Trustees
- , Coolville Mayor and Coolville Electrical Aggregation,
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Coolville United Methodist Church — Incumbent Trustee Donald Allen Welch and challengers Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Matt Miller and Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr.; Incumbent Mayor Rose Tyman and challenger Roxanna Chiki
- Chauncey Mayor
- , Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., Chauncey Public Library — Incumbent Mayor Robert Mattey and challenger Amy Renner
