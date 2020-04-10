Wednesday afternoon employees of the Burrito Buggy, an Athens staple, were handing out free burritos just for the day in The Plains.
Like many other businesses in the Athens area, the company was extending a helping hand to the community for those who may have lost sources of income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Avalanche, Brenens Coffee Cafe and the OU Inn are just a few other businesses who have also been providing free food when possible for needy residents.
The Burrito Buggy’s act of kindness was not publicized, at least on the business’ social media, but a crowd gathered anyway.
That’s when the operation was interrupted.
“We were busy making burritos so we didn’t see much,” said Rose Meyers, an employee of the Burrito Buggy.
A woman approached the Buggy, apparently concerned about how close the crowd members were to each other.
“She was just yelling and saying we’re not social distancing, and saying that her husband’s a cop and everything like that,” Meyers said.
At one point, the woman claimed she had a gun. Meyers said a few crowd members started recording, catching her license plate and contacting law enforcement.
“About 10 minutes later the cops showed up and had us put tape on the sidewalks and said that as long as people are social distancing we’re good to stay open,” Meyers explained. “We’re feeding The Plains for free.”
