After a strong start, Southeast Ohio has continued to falter in its expected responses to the 2020 Census.
Aaron Dagres, partnership specialist for this Census region, noted in his Tuesday update that Athens County has fallen to 78 out of the 88 Ohio counties in terms of response rates. About 49 percent of the expected responses have been collected so far for the county, with almost 39 percent of those responses filed online, a new option for this Census.
Nearby Hocking County is also struggling, having fallen to 84 out of 88 counties (47.5 percent response rate). Meigs County was counted at 81 and Perry was found to be the 70th. Licking County, however, has been counted at 25th in the state with a nearly 61 percent response rate.
Overall, over half of Ohio’s residents have been counted, officials estimate. About 58 percent of the state has participated in the complete count, which will dictate billions in federal funding dollars across the nation.
Towns within Athens County are also lagging behind the state response average, with areas known to have poor infrastructure, high levels of poverty and lack of broadband internet experiencing some of the lowest self-response rates in the county.
In Nelsonville, 44 percent of the total expected responses have been counted, with 22.4 percent of those responses being made online. Here are a few other locations of note:
- Athens: 48.3 percent total; 22.4 percent internet (594th of 925 cities/villages)
- Glouster: 45.5 percent total; 38 percent internet
- Coolville: 32.1 percent total; 28.3 percent internet
- Chauncey: 19.6 percent total; 17.4 percent internet (856th of 925 cities/villages)
- Amesville: 21.8 percent total; 21.8 percent internet
Only about a dozen questions are posed to citizens. The questions range from how many people are living in any given household on April 1, 2020, to information about who owns the house, and finally information about each member of the household.
All information is kept confidential by law, and responses can only be used to produce statistics.
The goal is to count everyone in the area once, and only once, and in the right place.
Getting an accurate count in southern Ohio is important to the area’s future. The data will be used by federal organizations to determine fund allocation by state, local, and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years.
The data will be used to help guide over $675 billion in federal funding across the nation for programs such as housing assistance, infrastructure, public transportation, Pell grants, adult education grants, student wellness programs and community mental health services, among many others.
