Athens City Council will be meeting Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in special session, the city announced this afternoon. The body will be presented with an ordinance to discuss that, if passed, will require citizens to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose when out in public or in a business open to the public.
Mayor Steve Patterson said the matter has been in discussion among city officials since Monday, when the city of Dayton introduced a similar such ordinance. Soon after, Columbus passed another similar legislation.
If enacted, the penalty of not wearing a mask would be a civil citation, such as a parking ticket. The mayor explained that many businesses in the city are already beginning to enforce face coverings more stringently, but with no city ordinance or statewide mandate from Gov. Mike DeWine, there "is no weight to it."
"This ordinance would help with that," Patterson explained. "For the past several weeks we have seen the numbers go from a some what linear curve of cases in Athens County, to where recently it has become exponential."
The total number of COVID-19 cases rose once again in Athens County Thursday, totaling 90 confirmed probable cases as of 2 p.m.
Of the 90 cases, 56 are currently active, while 33 are in recovery. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county, dating back to mid-March.
At a state level there are 61,331 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,006 deaths.
The mayor cited those rising numbers as part of his reasoning and haste in getting this ordinance introduced before council.
"One reason is that unfortunately, Gov. DeWine has not invoked a mandate requiring the state of Ohio to be wearing face masks as a defensive measure against COVID-19, and seeing that other cities have begun to do it that are more greatly impacted than the city of Athens, i felt strongly that we’ve got to act now and got to act quickly," Patterson said Thursday night. "My mask is not protecting me, it’s protecting everyone around me."
The soonest the ordinance could go into effect would be Monday, July 13, when city council will meet in regular session. However, that would only be possible if the Council introduces the ordinance for the first time tonight. It would be required to be read one time before passage.
The Governor's social gathering order has been extended to limit gatherings of over 10 unrelated people indefinitely. Patterson additionally urged citizens to comply with directives from the Ohio Department of Health, which include sanitizing items and spaces and washing hands as often as is feasible, maintaining a social distance of six feet between unrelated individuals, and of course where a face mask.
According to the Athens City-County Health Department, confirmed cases are cases where a test has been given and came back positive, while probable is where the patient has the symptoms of COVID-19 and a clinical diagnosis has been made.
It was announced today that Athens County has been classified as a “Level 2” county in the Public Health Advisory Alert System. Last week when the new system was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine Athens was classified as a "Level 1" county.
The new system classifies Ohio counties by the severity of COVID-19. The system looks at new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy. These indicators determine at what “level” a county rests in the Public Health Advisory Alert System.
Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread” and have triggered two to three of the case indicators. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommends those traveling to or residing in these counties exercise a "high degree of caution.”
Those interested in joining and/or participating in this discussion can do so by clicking on the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85384411487?pwd=M0p4cmNveFRXcmhFVVJjbHJyNTVtdz09. The password is: 444688.
