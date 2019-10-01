The Athens Area Stand Down is meant to help local individuals and families who are struggling with homelessness.
The annual event is this Friday, and there are still ways for the public to help.
The Stand Down will be held Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Those who attend can receive free items such as backpacks, blankets and footwear. Volunteers also provide services such as health screenings, haircuts, legal advice and housing assistance.
The day is meant “to provide those without a home the resources they need to address their problems and rebuild their lives.” Though events like these were originally meant for veterans, Friday’s Stand Down is for all Athens area residents who are in need of goods and services.
How to still help
Donation boxes are located at numerous places around the county: OU Credit Union (944 E. State St., 12 W. Union St., and 90 S. Shafer St.); Kroger; Athens Community Center; Athens City Hall; OU Baker Center Room 350, OU’s McCracken Hall; Lowe’s; Athens Public Library; Save-A-Lot; Piggly Wiggly; C & E (The Plains).
Organizers are accepting new items, such as blankets, clothes, backpacks, toiletries; sunscreen; flashlights; batteries and other similar items. No used clothes will be taken.
How to get there
Athens Public Transit is providing free rides on all lines this Friday, including a stop at the fairgrounds.
For more details on the event and how to help, visit athensareastanddown.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.