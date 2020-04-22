Athens Public Transit is eligible for as much as $2.9 million in transit support, State Representative Jay Edwards announced Monday.
Edwards (R-Nelsonville) has been working hard to bring funding from the State Controlling Board to his district, including a $3.3 million grant for Ohio University’s Entrepreneurial Services Program that was secured in December 2019.
The regional transit funding was approved by the State Controlling Board as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to Jessie Schmitzer, mobility manager coordinator for HAPCAP, transportation providers across the country and state, including Athens Public Transit, Athens on Demand Transit, GoBus, Logan Public Transit and the Athens-Hocking County Mobility Management Program have been advocating for, and following closely, the CARES Act that was passed recently.
“The CARES Act allocated $25 billion dollars for public transportation across the country which is very much needed for providers to continue providing a safe, reliable, essential service to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schmitzer explained. “As the CARES Act is relatively new and the public transportation funding begins to trickle down through the state we are following the directive of the Ohio Department of Transportation in regards to this much needed funding, and relying on their leadership for comments as this continues to develop and change daily.”
She added that if anyone is in need of transportation or delivery of food and/or essential items they can call or email her at 740-589-3790 or at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org
“Many services have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Edwards said in a release. “This aid will help Athens Public Transit during this historic time of uncertainty.”
The CARES Act provides emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and provide emergency appropriations to support Executive Branch agency operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding for rural public transportation service providers, which is being administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation, provides 100 percent reimbursement for expenses related to the response and impacts of COVID-19, according to ODOT.
ODOT estimates Athens Public Transit is eligible for as much as $2,915,060 from the CARES Act rural transit traditional allocation. The Athens-Hocking county area is also eligible for an estimated $133,883 from the mobility management program.
