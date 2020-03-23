I am not afraid, I am determined. This is our one shot in the country. There will be so many heroes.”
Dr. Amy Acton,
Ohio Department of Health Director
Ohio now has 442 confirmed cases and a total of six deaths in over half of Ohio’s 88 counties.
In total, 46 counties have one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been six deaths due to the virus in Ohio, with the first reported on Friday, March 20.
During Monday afternoon’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a hiring freeze in state government, effective immediately, to stem spending during coronavirus, with the only exception being those directly related to fighting COVID-19. He said new service contract services will also be frozen.
The new totals of coronavirus announced Monday came just one day after a “stay-at-home” order was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine Sunday afternoon.
The order, issued by the Ohio Department of Health, requires all Ohioans to stay home at all times, save for a few notable exceptions. The order begins Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will continue until April 6, at which time the situation will be reassessed.
This move officially puts into place what the governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have been saying all along — stay home.
The order allows for exceptions for “essential activities.” This include: travel for necessary supplies or services, outdoor activities (provided they meet social distancing protocols), work that is deemed “essential” by Homeland Security, and to care for others.
What is deemed to be essential will be listed on the order, which can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/
Also announced was the closure of all day care facilities, other than those that qualify as a “pandemic childcare center.” This order will begin on Thursday, March 26, in order to give time for each center to create a plan. Those centers that remain open after will have a maximum of six children per room, and are encouraged to group children of the same parental employer together when possible.
Dr. Acton stated that these measures, if taken seriously, will help to “flatten the curve” of this pandemic. Acton, who has been candid during the conferences, shared her thoughts on where the state and country stand, and encouraged all Ohioans to be “heroes.”
“I am not afraid, I am determined,” Acton said, saying that everyone who is following the orders are heroes. “This is our one shot in the country. There will be so many heroes.”
Both Acton and DeWine stated that by staying at home, Ohioans can help protect the essential workers who are protecting citizens in the healthcare industry.
“This is the time that you will see quiet descend on our country, as we should, so that we can protect the people that will protect us,” Acton said.
