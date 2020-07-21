The daily update of COVID-19 has been released, and Athens County now sits at 284 cases of COVID-19.
Currently there are 156 active cases and 127 recovered cases, there was one death in March. Of these cases, 282 have been confirmed with a test, while two are considered probable, meaning they have been given a clinical diagnoses.
There have been 24 cases aged 0-19, 196 aged 20-29, 25 aged 30-39, nine aged 40-49, 11 aged 50-59, 12 aged 60-69, four aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
In Athens County, 142 of the cases are male and 140 are female.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 168
- Morgan – 15
- Perry – 62
- Hocking – 95
- Vinton – 25
- Meigs – 21
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.