The daily update of COVID-19 has been released, and Athens County now sits at 284 cases of COVID-19.

Currently there are 156 active cases and 127 recovered cases, there was one death in March. Of these cases, 282 have been confirmed with a test, while two are considered probable, meaning they have been given a clinical diagnoses. 

There have been 24 cases aged 0-19, 196 aged 20-29, 25 aged 30-39, nine aged 40-49, 11 aged 50-59, 12 aged 60-69, four aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.

In Athens County, 142 of the cases are male and 140 are female.

In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:

  • Washington – 168
  • Morgan – 15
  • Perry – 62
  • Hocking – 95
  • Vinton – 25
  • Meigs – 21

Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.

