The latest numbers from the Athens City-County Health Department show that Athens County reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 259 confirmed and probable cases.
Currently, there are 67 known active cases and 291 recovered cases. There has been one death, dating back to March. Of the 259 cases, 256 have been confirmed with a test, while three of the cases are considered probable and have received a clinical diagnosis.
In total, there have been 20 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Athens County.
On Friday, a pop-up COVID-19 testing site was held at Athens High School in The Plains. The pop-up was organized by the Ohio Department of Health and the Athens City-County Health Department with assistance from the National Guard. No appointment was needed, nor were referrals, giving testing access to anyone in the community.
The line was long throughout the testing event, with many people arriving early to secure their place in line. Those who took part stayed in their vehicles, filled out registration and were swabbed. In total around 515 were tested.
On Thursday, Athens County was downgraded to yellow, Level 1, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The state system rates the state of the pandemic in each county, giving them a rating of Levels 1-4, with Level 4 being the highest. Athens County was on the watchlist for being listed at Level 4 in mid-July, now the county is resting at Level 1.
The Health Department urges residents to continue to take the risk of COVID-19 seriously, despite the low Level rating.
“All residents, regardless of the alert level of their county, should continue to conduct daily symptom checks and stay home if sick. Ohio residents are required to wear a facial covering (with exceptions) in public, even when gathering outside and unable to keep a distance of at least 6 feet,” the Health Department wrote last week.
In Athens County there have been 29 cases aged 0-19, 240 aged 20-29, 29 aged 30-39, 15 aged 40-49, 17 aged 50-59, 19 aged 60-69, six aged 70-79, and four cases aged 80+.
In Athens County, 183 of the cases are female and 176 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 205
- Morgan – 28
- Perry – 136
- Hocking – 118
- Vinton – 31
- Meigs – 50
