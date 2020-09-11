The Athens County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing person.
Tyler Warner, 19, of The Plains, was last seen wearing a green tee-shirt, gray shorts and brown sandals. Warner did leave in a 2015 White Chrysler 200 (license plate HMP8555), the Sheriff's Office reported. Warner was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020 at about 2 p.m. at his residence in The Plains. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Any information that may assist in locating Warner can be sent to the Athens County Sheriff's Office at 740-593-6633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.