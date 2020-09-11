The Athens County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing person.

Tyler Warner, 19, of The Plains, was last seen wearing a green tee-shirt, gray shorts and brown sandals. Warner did leave in a 2015 White Chrysler 200 (license plate HMP8555), the Sheriff's Office reported. Warner was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020 at about 2 p.m. at his residence in The Plains. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Any information that may assist in locating Warner can be sent to the Athens County Sheriff's Office at 740-593-6633.

