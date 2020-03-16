A national spotlight centered on Ohio Monday as uncertainty over the state’s primary election hung in the air.
For many, Tuesday morning was still uncertain, as voters headed to the polls, despite the suspension of polling.
Between the end of Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement address Monday afternoon and midnight, the fate of Ohio’s Primary Election swung from cancelled to carrying on and back again. By Tuesday morning, the uncertainty had begun to settle, and signs hung on the doors of empty polling locations, informing the public that the primary election had been suspended until June 2.
“This is no ordinary time,” DeWine said, reasoning his unprecedented decision during a press conference Tuesday while quoting Eleanor Roosevelt when she spoke of WWll.
The matter was settled by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who released an order just before 11 p.m. Monday stating that the polls would be closed on Tuesday due to the “health crisis.”
“I make this Order to avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of the people in the general populations, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions,” the order reads.
The order details the progression of Ohio’s response to COVID-19. As of March 17, there are 67 confirmed cases, spanning 16 counties across the state. That is up 17 cases from the night before.
“...I hereby ORDER all polling locations in the State of Ohio closed on March 17, 2020,” Acton said in the order.
The order states that it will stay in effect until the State of Emergency declared by DeWine no longer exists, or until Acton rescinds or modifies the order.
DeWine held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the postponement and to give updates on the coronavirus situation in Ohio. DeWine once again cited his concern for at-risk citizens, particularly those age 65 or older, stating that the postponement will allow for more voting opportunities.
“Our goal is that everyone that wants to vote will be able to vote,” DeWine said.
The order added to an unprecedented amount of uncertainty the day before the planned Ohio primary election. Monday afternoon during a press conference DeWine stated that he was seeking to postpone the election until June 2 in light of COVID-19 concerns.
The proposed postponement was denied Monday evening by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye, who stated that there had been ample time to submit absentee ballots for those who did not wish to attend the polls.
“No one is disenfranchising people intentionally,” Fyre said. “People could have voted absentee.”
DeWine took to Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday night to address this decision.
“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” DeWine said in a statement.
According to Athens County Board of Elections Director, Debbie Quivey the Board worked hard throughout Monday night to contact all of the Athens County poll workers to tell them not to report to work on Tuesday morning. She noted how thankful she was for their patience with the situation.
“We have amazing workers,” Quivey said. “We have apologized for any confusion.” According to Quivey, the Board of Elections has received positive support from the community so far. “I just want to say thank you.”
Despite the last minute changes, Quivey says she believes this is for the best of the community’s health and well-being.
“No matter what your political party is, we have to come together,” Quivey said. “I believe the right thing was done.”
Ohio was not alone in postponing its primary election. Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland have all postponed their primary elections as well. Louisiana has changed from April 4 to June 20; Georgia from March 24 to May 19; Kentucky from May 19 to June 23; and Maryland from April 28 to June 2.
The decision to close the polls came after print time for the Tuesday edition of the Messenger. An article ran in the edition about Judge Frye’s denial of the postponement. The article was accurate at time of printing.
(0) comments
