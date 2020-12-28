Three more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported for Athens County over the holiday week, bringing the county total to nine deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to COVID-19 summary data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health, one of the deaths is a female in the 60-69 age bracket with death date listed as Dec. 18; a second is a female in the 80 and older age bracket with a death date listed as Dec. 14; and the third is a male in the 70-79 age bracket and is listed as having a death date of Dec. 12.
Previous COVID-19 related deaths in Athens County have been a female, aged 80+ with a date of death listed as Nov. 20; a male, aged 70-79, with a death date listed as “unknown”; a female in the 70-79 age bracket, listed as having a date of death of Nov. 1; and a male in the 60-69 age bracket, listed in the summary data as having a date of death of Nov. 3. Two other males were reported dead earlier this year due to COVID-19, both aged 60-69. The first March 29 and the second in Aug. 10
As of Tuesday afternoon, Athens County nears the 3,000 mark of COVID-19 cases, with ODH reporting 2,998 confirmed and probable cases for the county. Currently, there are 475 known active cases and 2,514 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
Statewide, there are 675,044 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, with 8,571 deaths.
Athens County remained at “red” Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system this past week, currently the vast majority of Ohio Counties are red. Level 3 is defined as having very high exposure and spread. Activities are to be limited as much as possible.
Locally, the fight against the coronavirus moves forward, as COVID-19 vaccines continues to be administered to local front-line workers. Last week, the Athens City-County Health Department received 500 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 190 were given to Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare, a psychiatric hospital for mentally ill adults.
Additionally, the Health Department vaccinated EMS workers and select congregate care facilities Wednesday at a point of dispensing clinic held at the Athens Community Center. This adds the health care workers who were vaccinated by O’Bleness the previous week, when the hospital received around 950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
