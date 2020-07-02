Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department this afternoon, bringing the county total to 40. According to the Health Department there are currently 10 known active cases and 29 recovered cases. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county, dating back to mid-March.
In the state of Ohio there are 54,166 confirmed cases and 2,903 deaths.
Today, Governor Mike DeWine announced a new Public Health Advisory Alert System during his afternoon press conference. The Alert System considers seven data indicators to determine a COVID-19 risk category for counties throughout Ohio. The data indicators include information related to sustained number of COVID-19 cases, community spread, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and emergency room visits.
According to a press release by the Health Department, counties with zero-one indicators will be considered to be Alert Level 1 or “Yellow”. Fifty-three Ohio counties fall into the yellow category including Athens County.
Orange Alert Level 2 will identify counties with two-three of the seven indicators; 28 Ohio counties are orange. Seven counties in Ohio fall into the Red Alert Level 3, triggering four-five of the seven indicators. As of this afternoon there are no Ohio counties that fall into Alert Level 4 or “Purple” category. The Public Health Advisory Alert System has been developed to assist communities and individuals in assessing risk for COVID-19 and respond to conditional recommendations.
The Public Health Advisory System map, showing all county alert levels, can be found on the Ohio COVID-19 website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Governor DeWine stated that all 88 counties in Ohio have community spread of COVID-19 and he encouraged Ohioans to prevent exposure to the virus by wearing masks, observe social distancing by 6 feet, and washing hands frequently at every alert level. On July 1, the governor extended current orders until July 7.
The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Ohio Department of Health updates the states numbers every day at 2 p.m. For Athens-specific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431 or visit the Athens City-County Health Department website www.athenspublichealth.org, Facebook page, and twitter @acchd_oh. Other information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page, www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.