Three sororities and one “professional fraternity” have been accused of hazing at Ohio University and are facing a campus investigation.
These four join nine other fraternity chapters that are already being investigated for hazing.
An OU spokesperson announced Wednesday that cease and desist letters have been issued to Delta Zeta’s Omicron Gamma chapter; Chi Omega’s Tau Alpha chapter; Pi Beta Phi’s Ohio Alpha chapter; and Phi Chi Theta. The first three are members of the Women’s Panhellenic Association, which governs 10 sororities on campus. The latter is a co-educational business fraternity at OU.
The campus police department has already reviewed the alleged conduct and reported no criminal behavior has taken place. However, as with the nine Interfraternity Council chapters under scrutiny, the university is conducting its own investigation to see if members violated the Student Code of Conduct.
All 15 IFC chapters were suspended last week. OU plans to allow the six not under hazing investigation to be reinstated on a case-by-case basis.
As for these sororities, an OU news release stated that the university does “not have reason to believe there is a systemic culture issue within the Women’s Panhellenic Association organizations nor within our professional fraternal organizations.”
The cease and desist letters call for the organizations to not host any member events, meetings and social activities.
The widespread hazing investigations come as OU celebrates Homecoming Week.
Anyone who has been subjected to or has witnessed hazing can report it on the OU website’s Student Affairs page.
