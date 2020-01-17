Glouster Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday, Jan. 13 on Route 78 in Hollister, located in Trimble Township, that has left two adults and nine children homeless.
The department reported the structure to be fully engulfed upon arrival, and requested mutual aid from Murray City Fire, Jacksonville Fire and York Township Fire Departments, as well as the Box 5 Rehab unit from York Twp. Fire Department.
The structure was a total loss, and the family was unable to save many, if any, belongings from the home. With nine children and no insurance, the fire departments and other community organizations are pitching in to raise donations for the family.
Crowd-funding measures such as GoFundMe have been set up, but a “Fill the Box” event has also been set up to help the now homeless family. WSEO 107.7 will be helping through a live broadcast during the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Market on State. The station is also accepting donations at the Nelsonville office, as well as at Zonez and the Red Cross in Athens.
Glouster Fire expressed thanks to Athens County EMS, Athens County 911 and Ohio Highway State Patrol for assisting with the fire.
