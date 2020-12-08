Two deaths related to COVID-19 in Athens County were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Athens City-County Health Department, bringing the county total to six deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

According to the Ohio Department of Health, one death was a female aged 80+, the second is a male aged 70-79. 

Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in early November, one, woman in the 70-79 age bracket, listed as having a date of death of Nov. 1 and another, a man in the 60-69 age bracket, listed in the summary data as having a date of death of Nov. 3. Both deaths were linked to long-term care facilities.

Two other men were reported dead earlier this year due to COVID-19, both aged 60-69. The first in March and the second in August. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,433 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Athens County. Currently, there are 636 known active cases and 1,791 recovered cases in Athens County.

Statewide there are 510,018 total COVID-19 cases and 7,103 deaths. 

