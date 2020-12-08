Two deaths related to COVID-19 in Athens County were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Athens City-County Health Department, bringing the county total to six deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, one death was a female aged 80+, the second is a male aged 70-79.
Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in early November, one, woman in the 70-79 age bracket, listed as having a date of death of Nov. 1 and another, a man in the 60-69 age bracket, listed in the summary data as having a date of death of Nov. 3. Both deaths were linked to long-term care facilities.
Two other men were reported dead earlier this year due to COVID-19, both aged 60-69. The first in March and the second in August.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,433 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Athens County. Currently, there are 636 known active cases and 1,791 recovered cases in Athens County.
Statewide there are 510,018 total COVID-19 cases and 7,103 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.