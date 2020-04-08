{div id=”i4c-draggable-container” style=”position: fixed; z-index: 1499; width: 0px; height: 0px;”} {/div}ORIENT — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released a report confirming cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in two of the state’s correctional institutions.
As of April 5, a total of 42 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 with 11 tests pending. Out of the total tested, 29 have come back negative and two came back positive.
Currently, more testing is being done at several other correctional institutions in the state. ODRC reports that testing is being done at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution (1), Marion Correctional Institution (4), Ohio State Penitentiary (1), Pickaway Correctional Institution (3), Richland Correctional Institution (1) and the Toledo Correctional Institution.
Due to some confirmed cases, some correctional institutions have been making an effort to contain the spread of the illness. Inmates have been either put in isolation or quarantine.
One inmate at the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution has been put in isolation and has not tested positive for COVID-19.
At the Franklin Medical Center, 494 inmates have been placed in quarantine. None have yet tested positive for COVID-19.
The Marion Correctional Institution has placed a total of 2,531 inmates in quarantine; five have been placed in isolation and one inmate has tested positive.
One inmate has been placed in isolation at the Ohio State Penitentiary.
The Pickaway Correctional Institution has placed 2,038 inmates in quarantine, four inmates have been placed in isolation and one inmate tested positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.