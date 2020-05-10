Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced by the Athens City-County Health Department, bringing the county total to six confirmed cases and one death.
On Friday evening Ohio University announced that an employee had tested positive for the virus. According to the announcement the employee had been reporting to work on the Athens campus, having last reported on Monday, May 4.
"While on assignment, the employee practiced social distancing and had limited contact with individuals on campus," the announcement read.
This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by OU. The first being a student that had returned from traveling abroad. The university is not releasing the name of the individual and has asked the public to do the same.
"If you are aware of their identity, please respect their privacy and abide by all privacy rules related to personal information," the announcement read.
The university states that they have implemented "enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting" at the area of campus where the individual worked.
According to OU, the individual is now self-isolating at home in accordance with currently in place public health protocols.
As of 2 p.m. on Friday, Athens County had four confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Saturday at 2 p.m. there were five confirmed cases, with another confirmed case reported on Sunday, bringing the total to six confirmed cases – double the number of cases the county remained at for weeks.
As updated by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. on Sunday, there are now 24,081 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 1,341 deaths.
"Anyone in our campus community that may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider and/or their local health department for immediate guidance. If you test positive for COVID-19, you are asked to contact your local county health department. It is imperative that you follow the instructions of your medical provider and avoid situations in which you may come in contact with others," OU's announcement said.
The Ohio Department of Health continues to recommend that everyone wear a face covering when in public, practice social distancing and good hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, sanitizing services and avoiding touching your face.
