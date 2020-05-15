The same day that many restaurants and bars reopen for outdoor dining service, Athens City-County Health Department announces two more confirmed COVID-19 cases. The two new cases brings the county total to eight confirmed cases.
On Friday, May 8, a new case was reported, now known to be an employee of Ohio University. Further that same weekend two cases were reported by the Health Department, bringing the total cases to six.
The Health Department does not identify any confirmed cases. The Ohio Department of Health’s website lists the most recent Athens County cases as a 60-69 year old man, with an onset date of Tuesday, May 12 and a 60-69 year old woman, with an onset date listed as April 29. Neither have been hospitalized. Both are in quarantine.
The Health Department has been notifying and checking those in contact with the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. This standard practice allows the Health Department to track the spread of infection.
Among the eight total confirmed cases in Athens County are four active cases and one death. As of Friday at 2 p.m. the state total is 26,954 coronavirus cases in Ohio, with 1,581 deaths. A total of 231,795 people have been tested state-wide as of time of printing on Friday.
The counties surrounding Athens County stand at:
- Hocking County – 31 cases
- Meigs County – 3 cases
- Morgan County – 5 cases
- Perry County – 15 cases
- Vinton County – 16 cases
- Washington County – 116 cases
The Ohio Department of Health continues to recommend that everyone wear a face covering when in public, practice social distancing and good hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, sanitizing services and avoiding touching your face.
