The Athens Police Department responded to two reports of armed robberies during the early hours of Thursday morning.
The first robbery reportedly occurred on Rufus Street near Nelson Drive on the campus of Ohio University, at about 12:10 a.m.
The second robbery took place at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Street and South Shafer Street.
In both incidents, the suspect was described to authorities as a white male with a thin build, approximately 5’8”, wearing a dark colored shirt, short dark hair, a short, scruffy beard and brandishing a silver firearm.
APD advised in a media release that the suspect fled in an early 2000’s black, four-door vehicle, but the make or model is unknown. No injuries were reported by the victims, but reportedly a small amount of money and a Samsung smartwatch were stolen during the first robbery, and a wallet containing various IDs and cards in addition to $200 cash was stolen in the second incident.
Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact APD at 740-592-3313.
