Vinton County is reportedly the only county in the entire state of Ohio without a confirmed case of coronavirus.
On April 14, Harrison County Health Department announced that they received a report of a positive test of the virus from a resident of Harrison County. Prior to that, Harrison and Vinton counties were the remaining two in Ohio without confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ohio has 88 counties total.
The Vinton County Health Department reported that 21 COVID-19 tests have come back negative for Vinton County residents. Results for one test are pending.
People in the area have taken to making t-shirts to commemorate the event. Spring Street Sports created a shirt that says “COVID-19 State Champions 2020: Vinton County Is Hard to Beat at Home.”
“We realize Covid 19 is not a joking matter,” Spring Street posted on its Facebook page. “We have had several request over the past week to make this shirt if (Vinton County) would be the last Covid tested free county. So here we are. Stay safe.”
The health department noted that the lack of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county does not mean the virus does not exist here.
“Please continue to wash your hands, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and practice social distancing. Keep up the good work Vinton County!” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
