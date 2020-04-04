The Wayne National Forest has announced that it will remain in-line with federal, state and local guidances for social distancing by temporarily closing or delaying the opening of all developed campgrounds, camping at trailheads and trail use by off-highway vehicles, equestrians and mountain bikes.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of the public and our employees is our number one priority,” said Carrie Gilbert, Forest Supervisor. “This closure order will be lifted as soon as it is safe to begin operations again. We did not make this decision lightly, and we appreciate people’s understanding and cooperation.”
To discourage crowds and meet social distancing guidelines, developed campgrounds are closed, along with restroom facilities and trash receptacles. Trailheads and boat ramps will remain open as long as groups remain small. Dispersed camping is prohibited at trailheads. The opening of trail use to off-highway vehicles, equestrians and mountain bikes on designated trails, originally scheduled for April 15, has been delayed until further notice.
This will also delay any mountain biking on the Baileys Trail System, but the trails remain open for hiking, as are all trails in the forest. Visitors are advised to practice social distancing and “pack-it-in, pack-it-out” principles. Off-highway vehicle pass sales are temporarily suspended.
To protect public health and safety, visitors are encouraged to follow these instructions:
- Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash receptacles are closed, and litter can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
- If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location, or consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
Restrooms will also not be maintained, and the Forest Service asks that visitors make arrangements to use the restroom before or after visiting the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for Forest Service employees and for other visitors.
Effective immediately, the following group-use areas are temporarily shut down and unavailable to reserve via Recreation.gov:
- Leith Run Recreation Area – Athens Ranger District, Washington County, Ohio.
- Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area – Oak Hill, Iron Ridge, and Pine Knob Campgrounds and Two Points Group Campground – Ironton Ranger District, Lawrence County, Ohio.
In the event of a delayed opening, visitors will receive a refund for cancelled reservations.
