'We want our jobs back!'

Wednesday evening the parking lot at Peden Stadium was full — an unusual sight for 2020, given that all sports games have been cancelled for several months.
But the participants were not there for fun — the hundreds of Ohio University faculty, staff and community members gathered to call on OU administrators to commit to a firing freeze, as well as other demands.
Led by members of AFSCME Local 1699 and the Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors, about 150 vehicles-worth of concerned individuals gathered to let their voices be heard by administrators making budget decisions. The group has three specific demands: halt all layoffs for the duration of the pandemic; reinstate employees laid off during the pandemic; and cap all OU salaries at what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine makes ($153,650) during the pandemic.
John Johnson, Athens Regional Director for AFSCME Council 8, said that he was happy with the turnout Wednesday night and asked for the union to have a seat at the table for budget-making decisions within the university.
"Our biggest thing is we will work with the university to prevent layoffs and we're still at that point," he said, noting that the union had reached a new three-year agreement on March 10. Due to the ongoing pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order, the members have been voting on the matter by mail. A final count of the vote will be known Friday, Johnson said.
"We're willing to work to prevent layoffs," he added. "We know there are state funding problems and issues because of COVID-19, and we're all in.
Ted Linscott, president of the southeast Ohio AFL-CIO Council, said he had been in communication with state legislators, including Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), to encourage maintaining funding for the state's share of instruction, which will be cut for Fiscal Year 2020. Additional cuts are expected for Fiscal Year 2021. However, for OU will lose $6.65 million, dropping to the university's state share of instruction to $168,271,000.
At the same time, the university announced cutting 140 union jobs, effective May 31. The university also announced the elimination of several vacant positions, "equivalent to 32.25 full-time employees," as well as 17 positions that were unfilled in the Early Retirement Incentive Plan, which was announced in February. The retirement buyout program allowed AFSCME custodial staff to receive full pay for the rest of their contracts, up to $15,000, as well as an additional $5,000 if the employee was enrolled in the university's health plan, "to help offset purchase of external healthcare."
"We were disheartened to see the amount of layoffs in this community. This effects a lot of people, our communities and the health insurance and benefits that these employees...we just think there are other avenues that we can go," Johnson said. "There's not a lot of jobs here. We just want to get an opportunity at the table to really understand the budget situation further than what we did back in March."
The OU Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the AFSCME contract during the upcoming May 11 virtual meeting.
OU responded to the demonstration with a statement, noting their "appreciation" of the "expression of concern" but said the university is in no position to halt decisions related to layoffs.
"The realities of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all industries including higher education institutions has not left Ohio University immune," the provided statement read. "The difficult decisions being made are based on many factors including the availability of work, reduced demand for programs and services and reduced funding available. We take no pleasure in these difficult decisions, but the reality is the majority of the institutions operational costs are in its employees, and we must address the largest share of our budget while we simultaneously strategically plan for the future of our great university."
The statement continued, noting the direct impact this will have on the now ex-employees, and saying administration "have held off these difficult decisions for as long as we could."
Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis and Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs will be taking 15 percent pay cuts and no bonus’ this year, an equivalent to a 39-day furlough, as well as implementing a number of university-wide budget-saving measures.
“These are important first steps that will provide limited short-term savings,” Nellis wrote. “But, speaking with candor and in fairness to our University community, they will fall far short of filling the anticipated gap. Unavoidably, this global crisis will force permanent changes in communities worldwide, including here at Ohio University. It will touch every area of the University, and it will have a difficult and direct impact on us all.”
Nellis earns over $489,000 annually, and Sayrs’ position pays $378,750 annually. Last July, Nellis was awarded a $72,000 bonus, alongside a $7,000 raise, despite concerns of the lower enrollment rates and lower high school graduation numbers from across the state.
Nellis’ pay cut will amount to about $73,400 — leaving him with a salary of about $415,953.
There are two other employees with salaries higher than Nellis’s — Mens Basketball Coach Jeffrey Boals, who reportedly earns about $581,000 annually, and head Football Coach Frank Solich, who brought home around $525,000 last year. There have been minimal cuts to the athletics budget, although academic colleges were asked to cut about $30 million through anticipated layoffs of around 300 faculty to be notified by May 15.
Immediate steps the university has taken to stem the outward flow of revenue include:
- A hiring freeze for all but critical positions, however, critical positions should be filled by restructuring and hiring will be approved by a hiring review committee.
- Suspension of employee recognition awards
- Suspension of required reviews, except for reviews that are part of a structural reorganization as increases would be offset by the personnel costs.
- Review of all in-progress capital projects and suspension of all new capital projects
- Limits on operational spending
However, concerns about what the loss of benefits, as well as loss of pay, may mean for the larger community were also expressed by participants in the Wednesday evening gathering.
Macie French, a rising sophomore studying music education at OU, and her mother, Monna, president of AFSCME at Athens City Schools, said they were at the protest to show solidarity and support for the workers.
"I was pretty upset at the news of the layoffs," Macie said. "I'm decently pretty good acquaintances with the janitorial staff from my dorm, Lincoln Hall, and Glidden Hall, the music building. To hear they laid off so many people because the university has wasted a lot of money— They even closed a dining hall, so we only have two, and those who can't really get to the one on South Green or the one on West green don't really have an option anymore."
Monna agreed, calling for a firing freeze.
"You cannot fix the funding issues at Ohio University on the backs of the AFSCME workers. It just doesn't work," she said. "That's like the least of these — we've got these guys up here making all this money, I mean, $400,000 to live in Athens County? What do you really need? What's he doing with it?"
She noted that for many, jobs at OU were considered the best employment for the area.
"In Athens County when you used to get a job at OU, you were set," she explained. "You didn't have to worry. You had tuition for your child, you could have a decent home. I don't know what this is going to do to the county — and they're telling us more cuts and layoffs are coming?"
Monna said she understands that there must be a shared burden of budget cuts, but that she didn't believe the current shared burden to be equal.
"It certainly feels like it's the classified workers taking the hit and it trickles down into this town," she said. "It's not just about the university at this point. It's scary."
On Monday, the Ohio University Faculty Senate passed a vote of "no confidence" in the leadership of President Nellis and Chief Financial Officer Deb Shaffer, a move that OU-AAUP endorsed. A statement from OU noted that Nellis and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs have "shared direct and transparent information" with the faculty senate members, and that they were "very clear about what we know, what we don't know and how we will move forward in securing the financial future of Ohio University despite the real and deep impact that COVID-19 is having on our University."
However, concerns about a "budget crisis" and possible layoffs have been present since at least early 2018.
“This is a disappointing outcome, and I want to make it abundantly clear that the Ohio University Board of Trustees stands firmly behind President Nellis, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Deb Shaffer, and the Ohio University leadership team in their commitment to transparency, efforts to encourage collaboration and a collective development of a strong strategic vision,” said Dave Scholl, Ohio University Board of Trustees Chair, in a university press release.
OU-AAUP has been pointing back to it's statement of principles in response to these layoffs. The group's stated principles include shared governance, right-sized administration, appropriate executive compensation, self-supporting athletics departments and prioritizing faculty as critical to the institution.
Jennifer Fredette, communications director for OU-AAUP and an associate professor of political science, noted that for many of the classified staff affected by the mass layoff, the benefits associated with working at OU were almost as important as the pay itself.
"I'd known about the 160 that got laid off, but I didn't know how terrified people are of additional cuts coming soon," she said. "Everybody I was talking to here either has kids who are going to OU because they can get the tuition benefit, or they were waiting for their kids to get the tuition benefit here."
The tuition benefit allows qualified dependents to have their tuition costs waived.
She noted that besides losing their salaries, many are losing healthcare for their families, as well as for many low-income employees, the opportunity for their children to go to college.
Miriam Shadis, an associate professor of history, chimed in to the discussion, noting that businesses on Court Street and in the uptown area will have difficulty sustaining a presence following COVID-19's impact.
"I've lived in Athens almost 25 years, and this is my home, these people are my neighbors, and it's true, it's also my job, but it's more than that," she said.
Fredette noted that faculty are unsure and scared about the future, as some faculty members have been told in no uncertain terms that they will be let go, while the university continues to state that no faculty cuts have been finalized.
"That doesn't mean it's not going to happen, and will you tell us if that's coming down the line?" she questioned. "So we had multiple faculty in the Faculty Senate meeting saying 'yes, but what happens next, what happens down the line? You know, are you going to commit to keep those jobs?' Radio silence."
Shadis agreed, noting that there also has been no commitment from administration that the cuts for auxiliary and athletics will be equal-to or greater than the cuts to the academic units.
"They wouldn't commit to that," she said. "So everybody gets a pretty strong message that our priorities are not their priorities, and I think the fear that Jennifer was talking about is playing a big part of it."
She noted that losing faculty could cost the university down the road, as faculty job searches typically are lengthy, expensive processes.
"It's going to be extremely hard to come back from faculty losses," she said. "People are so discouraged about the state of higher education that I just don't think that losing people who are invested now is going to be something that we can recover from. So it's many fears, not just one thing."
She also spoke to the fears of losing programs such as the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, where two professors have voiced that they were told they would be let go.
"The rollout (of academic cuts) has been really awkward and strange," she said. "I"m sure faculty there are in danger. I'm also hoping the university doesn't get rid of those programs, but the reality is that you're left with a bunch of faculty that are joint appointments in other departments with other responsibilities, and all the teaching that happens in those programs is not going to be viable, it's not going to happen.
"Technically, they're not going to get rid of those programs, but reality is there there isn't going to be anyone to teach those students," she said, adding, "I think — I mean, I don't know, because they haven't told us. I think it was a really strategically bad move for them to start with those programs. I don't know what happened, but it's real, real in that those professors were told these things."
A deadline of May 15 has been rumored as the last day for submission of faculty cuts.
Fredette also spoke to the gathered group over a loud speaker, before the group caravanned to the Uptown Athens area. She reiterated the groups' demands, and cited the group's strength in its diversity.
"We’re a pretty diverse coalition; we rarely come together in this way, but we're united by two really powerful things: our love of being together at this university and our determination that the budget cuts start at the top," Fredette said.
Once the group was uptown, motorists drove around the area sounding horns and making other noise to share their cause. During this, a petition listing the three demands surrounding "Save OUr Profs" was taped to the front door of Cutler Hall, which houses President M. Duane Nellis' office.
