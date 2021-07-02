Coolville Elementary School is hosting their first Summer STEM Week featuring programs and instruction in a new field from the world of science and mathematics each day for students.
The program began when a group of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders who had previously gone to other STEM camps came to Principal Bruce Hoover looking to join a local club or activity with similar possibilities.
Other students had heard about their friends in different districts getting the chance to work in similar programs which peaked their interest in the subject, according to Hoover.
“It’s great to be able to bring it down into Athens County and make it possible for our kids,” he said.
Hoover said the program’s goal is to bring more opportunities for students to learn and apply scienctific and mathematic techniques in an effort to get more students into college and job training programs.
“I think right now, we’re looking at trying to increase the number of students that actually go to college, we’re trying to raise that bar across the region to get more kids into those kinds of opportunities and or career paths,” stated Hoover.
Students have been learning coding, engineering, 3D design, robotics, and 3D printing over the past week. The skills from each day are the incorporated into later work and combine the arts, math, and science.
About 30 students ranging from age ten to eighteen are participating in this inaugural year, spending about four hours a day at the camp. They work as teams in the lab using creative thinking and critical problem solving skills, allowing the students to incorporate those skills into a task that is fun and creative.
More than half of the students are female, a welcome sign as involving women in STEM has been an initiative for years in schooling in order to make the STEM field more accessible to young women. Hoover stated that he believes that giving students something more concrete and hands on work helps the students apply the skills they already have.
Teodor Marti, M. Ed., was brought aboard to help plan the curriculum for the students. He has been instrumental in simplifying the work for the students regardless of their age.
Following a surge in interest from local students and parents, plans have been considered to open up enrollment to take in students throughout the entire region for next summer. The response has been so positive from the kids attending that they’ve told Hoover that next year they want to get their friends and neighbors involved.
“We hope to expand this into a broader program service for our kids k through eight,” explained Hoover. This could include future camps as well as full fledged programs within the area schools depending how things develop. Hoover expressed interest in incorporating more STEM teaching into the regular school year.
“Right now, we’re just trying to plant seeds and make our community aware that we’re ready to move forward and bring these programs and opportunities to our kids,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.