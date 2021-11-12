Editor, The Messenger,
Recently “Athens ReThinks Plastics” presented a power-point to the Christ Lutheran Church’s Earth Justice Advocates members providing persuasive information. Micro-plastics are in everything, including our own bodies, leading to possible unknown side effects.
They can be found in the water, soil, air, and the food chain, and of course in things that we eat and drink. And its manufacture and incineration have toxic effects on our environment including contributing to climate change. Asthma, cancer, disruption of our endocrine systems and the physical pollution can affect all of us.
Are you addicted to plastic? Do you buy water for you and your family in water bottles? Do you allow clerks to put your purchases in plastic bags when shopping? Do you purchase things at the grocery store or other stores encased in plastic? Many would argue that this is an awful but convenient addition.
Do we have choices to plastic? Yes, at times we do. The 550 recycled bags, sewn by ten local women from “Athens ReThink Plastics” taking hours and hours to complete and distributed at the public libraries this past summer have helped to eliminate the need for innumerable single-use plastic bags. We can avoid buying water in plastic bottles by using reusable containers. When a specific item has several options of containers, we can choose alternatives to plastic. Most of the time the manufacturers do not give us the choices that we need, but we can send the message by how we use our dollars.
Many kudos to the local organization “Athens ReThinks Plastic” for all their efforts to educate our community regarding the dilemmas of plastic. They are offering a power-point presentation, and other educational opportunities to help educate the Athens community about the predicament of society’s addiction to plastic, as well as providing us with alternatives and suggestions to break this addiction. You can contact them on their website “Athens Rethinks Plastic” to request a presentation. Thank you to these local heroes for making efforts to bring awareness to our small corner of the planet. We are all in this together—protecting our health and reclaiming our planet
CLC Earth Justice Advocates
(Jeanne and Luther Haseley, Doug Debrick, Linda Sauer,
Carol Kuhre, and others)
