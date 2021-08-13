From the Friday, Aug. 13, 1915 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– This day was another Friday the 13th, as was Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The day is known in popular culture as an unlucky one for its connection to the number 13 and Friday being considered unlucky in various cultures.
– The Hocking River nearly flooded due to excessive and steady rainfall. The morning of print, the levels had finally started to lower.
– The largest prize available to contestants in the poultry show at The Athens County Fair was listed as $5.
From the Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1936 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Police officers have received instructions to begin a drive to eliminate double parking within the city of Nelsonville. Offenders will be tagged, resulting in a fine.
– Three assault and battery charges for Ray Harr, Charles Tolliver, and Lewis Guy were placed before Magistrate T.R. Bennett. Both Harr and Tolliver plead guilty and fined. Guy plead not guilty and was held to the grand jury under a $100 bond.
– An Athens gambling den was raided by Sheriff Charles Stratton and his deputies resulting in the arrest of two men. Another two raids took place with equipment being confiscated.
From the Thursday, Aug. 14, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– 41 young women competed in the 1969 Miss Parade of the Hills contested with the competition being planned for Aug. 21, 1969.
– The American Legions Baseball Tournament held in Athens with the teams being narrowed down to five as the tournament entered its fourth day.
– 16 Nelsonville firemen wrapped up their training courses in fire fighting skills and techniques.
