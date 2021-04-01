From the Thursday morning, March 31, 1870 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A young man named Horace A. Ewell made an application to the County Commissioners for admission to Ohio University. At this time, according to the rules of the university, the Board of Commissioners and the County Auditor were empowered to send year student each year to OU to receive instruction free of charge. Each county in the state were able to do so.
– Under local matters the value of the newspaper was discussed. "What sorry of an economist is the man who chew $0 or $15 worth of tobacco in a year, and stops his newspaper because he cannot afford to pay for it?"
– Under Ohio Items, the Central Ohio Teachers' Association announced its formation.
