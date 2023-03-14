NELSONVILLE - A breakfast of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries will be served this Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Nelsonville American Legion Post 229. You can eat in, carry out or for in-town delivery, call 740-753-9084.
Free Primary Care Services Announced
Heritage Community Clinic will offer free primary care services on the following days: Monday, April 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Monday, April 17, also from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to qualifying adults ages 18-64 who are uninsured or underinsured.
They are located at 16 West Green Drive on the Ohio University campus. To schedule an appointment please call 740-593-2432.
Two-Day Cleanup of Multiple Glouster and Trimble Locations Completed
Several participants of the Athens County Empowerment (A.C.E.) Program spent two-days cleaning a multiple locations in Glouster and Trimble last Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, participants cleaned-up Land Bank property and then went to Toledo Street at the request of Chuck Love from the Glouster Police Department. On Friday, A.C.E. participants helped pick-up trash and other items at Glouster Memorial Park and on Kennedy Road, at the request of the Village of Glouster and Trimble Township.
A.C.E. is a Community Justice program within the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office that diverts low-level, non-violent offenders into community service. Participants of the A.C.E. Program complete a required amount of community service and other conditions as part of an agreement following their criminal offense.
