SHADE — A fish fry will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 21 at Shade Community Center, 2380 Old U.S. 33, Shade.
The menu includes fish, French fries, coleslaw, desserts and drink. The cost is a donation.
Coffee and Conversations: Sustaining a Healthy Workforce
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents to join them on Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Innovation Center, 340 W. State St., as they network and hear from representatives from Athens County OhioMeansJobs, Project RISE (of AMESC), and ACRE (Amesville Community Resources for Entrepreneurs) as they discuss the ways local businesses can benefit by contributing to efforts to sustain a healthy, well-trained workforce.
Sponsors of this event include Brenen’s Coffee Cafe, which is contributing coffee and tea for attendees, Fluff Bakery, which will be providing a complimentary breakfast spread and a door prize has been donated by Little Professor Book Center. Registration is appreciated but not required. For registration and more information go to https://athensareachamberofcommerce and search for events.
This Day in History
On this day, April 19, 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
