National Drug Take Back Day and National DO Day of Service will be held April 22.
Law enforcement officers and volunteers will accept unused and expired prescription medication from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Athens Walmart, Athens High School, Glouster Library, Albany Fire Department, Nelsonville Library and Coolville Elementary School.
Proper disposal of unused drugs protects the environment and prevents accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
Earth Day Events To Go On Through Next Week
While Earth Day is today, events honoring the annual celebration will continue through next week.
On Thursday, April 27, a series of Earth Day-inspired events will be taking place in Walter Hall Rotunda, Bicentennial Park and the Peden Stadium parking lot. For more details on Earth Day events around the area, see Page A3.
Learn About Nelsonville Sewer Project
NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville will hold a public meeting for the phase 4 sewer project at 6 p.m. April 26 at city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
The city is considering extending sewer service west of the corporation limit, along portions of Haydenville Road and Scenic Lane. The project includes installing sewer lines along Riverside Drive, within the city limits.
Before proceeding, the city wants to know if property owners in the areas desire to have sewer service.
