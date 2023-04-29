The Athens Conservancy will celebrate the opening of the Lindy Roosenburg Preserve at 1 p.m. April 30.
There is no parking at the preserve, so attendees are encouraged to park at the Athens County Job and Family Services facility at 13183 State Route 13. Van-shuttle service from the parking lot to the preserve will be provided on event day, beginning at 12:45 p.m.
Lindy’s Preserve is near Chauncey, on Sand Ridge Road (Township Road 324).
Coming from Athens, take Columbus Road to State Route 13 at the interchange of both with US 33. Go north 2.5 miles on State Route 13 to Sand Ridge Road, and park at the Job & Family Services parking lot. Coming from Columbus, exit US 33 at State Route 682 (a left turn). In 0.9 mile, continue straight onto State Route 13. About 1/4 mile later, State Route 13 curves sharply right; about 1/3 mile beyond that curve, you’ll come to Sand Ridge Road. Park at the Job & Family Services parking lot.
For information about the preserve and the celebration, follow the Athens Conservancy on social media or on the website, athensconservancy.org/ .
Nelsonville Chamber Hosting Breakfast
NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Area Chamber will host a breakfast starting at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge 543, 53 Hocking St., Nelsonville.
The cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 10 and take out.
District Postpones Fishing Program
Athens Soil and Water Conservation District announced the postponement of its planned Learning to Fish program scheduled for April 29. A replacement date has not been set yet, but the public can look for updates on the district’s website, www.athensswcd.org. The district plans to hold the event in June.
