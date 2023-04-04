The Plains Intermediate Drama Club presents “The Trial of Goldilocks” April 3-5 at the school’s gymnasium. The cafeteria doors will open at 6:15 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at door. The cost will be $3 for people from seventh grade to adult, $1 for people in kindergarten through sixth grade and free for children under 5 years of age.
There will be no advance ticket sales and seating is first-come, first-serve. Proceeds help support future performances.
Funding Fair for Sewer Project set
The Athens County Water and Sewer District will host a Funding Fair for the residents in Contracts A, D and Phase 5 of the U.S. 50 Sanitary Sewer Project.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7, at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.
Representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture, Athens City-County Health Department, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, and the Athens County Water and Sewer District will attend the funding fair.
Applications for each funding stream will be available at the event.
Residents who are part of Contracts B, C or E and have not yet connected may find the fair to be helpful. Another funding fair will be held later for residents in Phase 6, 7, and Elliotsville.
This Day in History
On this day, April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., a leader of the Civil Rights Movement, who was in Memphis, TN, to support a strike by the city’s sanitation workers, was assassinated by James Earl Ray.
